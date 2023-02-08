Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches TrueMark STI Select Panel

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced the launch of its Applied Biosystems TrueMark STI Select Panel, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) research use only test designed to detect Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Trichomonas vaginalis and Mycoplasma genitalium in one test, as well as RNase P, included as a human internal control. Cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis have all increased over the past two

Click here to view original post