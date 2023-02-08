CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced the launch of its Applied Biosystems TrueMark STI Select Panel, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) research use only test designed to detect Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Trichomonas vaginalis and Mycoplasma genitalium in one test, as well as RNase P, included as a human internal control. Cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis have all increased over the past two
Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches TrueMark STI Select Panel
