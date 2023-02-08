Toddlers’ Attention to ‘Motherese’ Speech May Be Used to Diagnose Autism

Toddlers’ level of attention to “motherese” speech can be used as a biomarker for autism spectrum disorder (ASD). UC San Diego scientists developed a new eye-tracking test to measure it, which can accurately identify toddlers with a subtype of ASD.
