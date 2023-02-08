Toddlers’ Attention to ‘Motherese’ Speech May Be Used to Diagnose Autism

February 8, 2023 Mary Canady News Comments Off on Toddlers’ Attention to ‘Motherese’ Speech May Be Used to Diagnose Autism

Toddlers’ level of attention to “motherese” speech can be used as a biomarker for autism spectrum disorder (ASD). UC San Diego scientists developed a new eye-tracking test to measure it, which can accurately identify toddlers with a subtype of ASD.

Click here to view original post