Non-opioid drug developer snags PhIII funds; aTyr and Spruce line up capital

A biotech looking to create a non-opioid back pain med has reeled in more financing.

Spine BioPharma put together a $13 million convertible note from insiders that will eventually close into a Series C, CEO Marc Viscogliosi told Endpoints News. That represents the same size as the biotech’s Series B from last spring.

Investors include the CEO’s firm Viscogliosi Bros, Pacira Biosciences and Cercano Management, the investment firm of the late-Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft.

The drug developer expects to complete a Phase III trial of its one-time injected non-opioid candidate later this year or early next year, with data slated for a mid-to-late 2024 readout, the CEO said. Spine expects to enroll 400 patients with lumbar degenerative disc disease in the placebo-controlled US trial of SB-01, according to the federal trials database.

Viscogliosi said back pain is the number two reason for opioid prescriptions…

