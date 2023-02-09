Thermo Fisher shrinks headcount in San Diego area, axing over 200 positions

Thermo Fisher Scientific has laid off 230 workers at three of its locations in San Diego.

According to a California WARN notice, 183 Thermo Fisher employees were let go from a facility in San Diego, specifically at 6190 Cornerstone Court. Two other locations had smaller sackings of 32 and 15 employees. A report from the San Diego Union-Tribune stated that the bulk of positions being axed at the Cornerstone site are in manufacturing, with engineers and scientists also being handed layoffs.

“Thermo Fisher Scientific continuously evaluates its global operations to identify opportunities to improve efficiency and effectiveness in meeting our customers’ needs. In alignment with this ongoing effort, we have made the decision to adjust staffing levels at San Diego-area sites to remain in line with current manufacturing volume demands,” said a Thermo Fisher spokesperson in an email to Endpoints News.

While no other…

