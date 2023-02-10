Bayer, Astellas gear up for next CEOs; Ex-AMAG chief Scott Myers resurfaces at Viridian

Bill Anderson

? You know how we told you last week that we’d keep our eyes peeled for where ex-Roche Pharmaceuticals CEO Bill Anderson turns up next? Well, he gave us an answer in a big way.

Anderson will be the CEO at Bayer starting April 1, the German pharma said Wednesday. Unlike Roche, Merck, J&J and the CEO transition that follows, Bayer chose not to go in-house for Werner Baumann’s replacement. Investors have been grumbling about the company’s stock performance, so much so that activist investor Jeff Ubben rallied the troops to find someone outside the company to take control. In the end, the investors won.

Shares $BAYRY jumped 6% when news circulated about Anderson’s hiring.

Baumann’s retirement after 35 years at Bayer, seven of those as CEO, marks another…

