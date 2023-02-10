Genentech to start construction on a new manufacturing facility in California

Roche’s Genentech has broken ground on a new manufacturing site in Southern California.

The pharma said on Friday that it is starting construction on a new facility to manufacture biologics at its campus in Oceanside, CA, north of San Diego. Genentech is investing hundreds of millions into manufacturing at the Oceanside facility and plans to add 150 jobs, the company said in a release. The campus sits on 60 acres and has around 575,000 square feet slated for manufacturing.

Nazeli Dertsakian, VP and general manager of the Oceanside Biologics operations, said in an email to Endpoints News that currently the site manufactures Xolair for asthma, but it is licensed to manufacture some oncology medicines as well. The new facility will make antibodies and protein-based medicines for commercial use, although the exact products have not been determined yet. The site will cover around 84,000 square feet, and…

Click here to view original post