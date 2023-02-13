SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that on February 10, 2023, the Compensation Committee of Acadia’s Board of Directors granted inducement awards consisting of non-qualified stock options to purchase 310,065 shares of common stock and 97,251 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to 19 new employees under Acadia’s 2023 Inducement Plan. Among such awards was a non-qualified stock option to purchase 237,296 shares of common stock and RSUs covering 50,6
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
