STAT+: In another pharma shakeup, Sanofi loses top executive known for overhauling R&D

Sanofi’s head of research and development, John Reed, is leaving the pharmaceutical giant to pursue a new opportunity, the company announced Monday.

Reed joined Sanofi in 2018, after holding a similar position at Swiss pharma company Roche. Prior to that, he was the CEO of the Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute in La Jolla, Calif., and a leading researcher in cell biology. He was the eighth most highly-cited researcher in life sciences and medicine for the decade of 1995 to 2005, according to the Thomson Corporation.

