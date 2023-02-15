Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 27, 2023

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Monday, February 27, 2023, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Acadia’s management team will also host a conference call and webcast on February 27, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and operations. The conference call may be accessed by registering for the call here. Once registered, participants

Click here to view original post