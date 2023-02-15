SAN DIEGO & JENA, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Biosero, Inc., developer of laboratory automation solutions to orchestrate scientific discoveries, and Analytik Jena today announced a co-marketing agreement that will allow the companies to promote applications of their combined laboratory automation technologies that will enable customers to accelerate and optimize their scientific research. Biosero and Analytik Jena will be demonstrating these workflows at the SLAS2023 International Conference and
Biosero and Analytik Jena Enter Co-marketing Agreement for Automated Liquid Handling Laboratory Workflow
