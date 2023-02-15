Salk Professor Christian Metallo honored with Daniel and Martina Lewis Chair

LA JOLLA—Salk Professor Christian Metallo has been recognized for his outstanding contributions to advancing science by being named the next holder of the Daniel and Martina Lewis Chair, effective January 1, 2023. Professor Geoffrey Wahl previously held this chair position.

“We are happy to see Christian receive this chair in honor of his exemplary work during his career,” says Salk President Rusty Gage. “The generous, continued support of our institution by both Dan and Martina Lewis enables us to support outstanding members of our research community like Christian.”

Metallo, who is part of Salk’s Molecular and Cell Biology Laboratory, studies metabolism—how the constant breakdown of energy within cells works and, importantly, doesn’t work. By carefully studying healthy metabolic pathways, disease-causing pathways become clear, such as those that…

