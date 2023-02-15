With record-breaking mpox vaccine sales, Bavarian Nordic buys trio of shots from Emergent for $270M cash

Bavarian Nordic is putting some of its mpox vaccine windfalls to use, wagering $270 million in cash to acquire three travel vaccines — two of which are already on the market — from Emergent BioSolutions.

It’s not just the portfolio that Bavarian Nordic is getting. The deal, which adds up to $380 million when you take into account $110 million in milestones, will also give Bavarian Nordic a set of US-based R&D facilities, a Swiss-based biologics manufacturing site, and commercial operations in both the US and the EU, complete with a specialty salesforce.

President and CEO Paul Chaplin describes the deal as one step in realizing his vision of making Bavarian Nordic one of the largest pure-play vaccine companies.

“Travel vaccines are seeing a rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic and the expanded portfolio allows us to further explore synergies in our commercial presence across key markets,” he said in a…

