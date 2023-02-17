FDA’s No. 2 oncology official departs for biotech startup

A quiet, San Diego-based startup with hundreds of millions to work with just poached the second in command at FDA’s Oncology Center of Excellence — Julia Beaver.

Julia Beaver

Beaver, who spent almost 10 years at FDA, was most recently the acting deputy director of the Office of Oncologic Diseases, one step on the career ladder below FDA’s oncology chief Rick Pazdur.

According to her LinkedIn, Beaver has been SVP of clinical development at Treeline Biosciences since January. The biotech, focused on the “outer edge of scientific possibility,” was co-founded by ex-Loxo chief Josh Bilenker, who was a life sciences VC investor in a prior life, and before that, a medical officer at the FDA.

The 130-employee startup with more than $700 million in funding is also led by Jeffrey Engelman, the former head of oncology at Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research.