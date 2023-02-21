Fentanyl Is Widening Grip on the Nation as Western Presence and Detection with Other Drugs Increase to Record Highs, Millennium Health Signals Report™ Shows

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Detection of fentanyl in urine drug test (UDT) specimens remains near historic highs and fentanyl co-detection in individuals using heroin, prescription opioids, methamphetamine, or cocaine has reached new heights, according to the Millennium Health Signals Report™ released today. Between 2019-2022, drug tests positive for fentanyl increased 146% nationally and increased in nearly every U.S. census division, especially in the Pacific and Mountain regions, where fenta

Click here to view original post