Fentanyl Is Widening Grip on the Nation as Western Presence and Detection with Other Drugs Increase to Record Highs, Millennium Health Signals Report™ Shows
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Detection of fentanyl in urine drug test (UDT) specimens remains near historic highs and fentanyl co-detection in individuals using heroin, prescription opioids, methamphetamine, or cocaine has reached new heights, according to the Millennium Health Signals Report™ released today. Between 2019-2022, drug tests positive for fentanyl increased 146% nationally and increased in nearly every U.S. census division, especially in the Pacific and Mountain regions, where fenta