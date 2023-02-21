FSD Pharma Presenting Two Scientific Posters on Preclinical Toxicology and Efficacy Data of Lucid-21-302 (Lucid-MS) at Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) 2023 Forum

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $HUGE #FSDPharma–FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A) (“FSD Pharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative, inflammatory and metabolic disorders, today announced upcoming participation in Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (“ACTRIMS”) 2023 Forum being held Feb. 23-25, 2023, in San Diego, California at

Click here to view original post