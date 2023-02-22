CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $LCTX #LineageCellTherapeutics–Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies to replace and restore specific cell types of the human body, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive option and license agreement (the “Agreement”) with Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (“Eterna”) for the development of novel beta 2 microglobulin (B2M)-deficient induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) lines, which Line
Lineage Enters Into Option and License Agreement With Eterna Therapeutics to Develop Hypoimmune Pluripotent Cell Lines for Multiple Neurology Indications
