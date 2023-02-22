Tangled in bankruptcy proceedings and legal tussle, Sorrento secures $75M to stay afloat

Sorrento Therapeutics can keep the lights on for now.

Days after filing its Chapter 11 paperwork, the San Diego-based biotech said a bankruptcy court in Texas has granted interim approval for a $75 million financing that will fund its operations while it sorts out its financial troubles.

Chief among those is having its former partners at NantCell, founded by biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong, breathe down its neck. As a years-long legal battle over a joint venture culminated in an arbitrator awarding NantCell close to $157 million in contractual damages — a collection of which its parent company, ImmunityBio, vowed to “pursue vigorously” — Sorrento said it “sought chapter 11 relief to safeguard its business and ensure the continuation of business operations, while protecting and maximizing value for stakeholders.”


