EQRx to trim more than 40 staffers in restructuring maneuver

Three months after putting on hold its ambitious plan to bring low-cost, innovative drugs to the US market, EQRx is shedding jobs.

The biotech said Thursday that it will let go 18% of its employees, or approximately 41 staffers, “to further increase EQRx’s operational efficiencies and streamline expenses,” per an SEC filing.

The cuts will be done by the end of March and will bring the company down to about 300 employees. EQRx will save about $18 million a year after severance costs of $4 million.

“EQRx would like to sincerely thank its departing employees for their hard work and dedication and wishes them well in their future endeavors,” the biotech added.

The biotech laid out more of its financial status in its earnings report Thursday, including noting that it ended 2022 with $1.4 billion in cash and equivalents — which would give the company…

Click here to view original post