Gene therapy startup Locanabio lays off staff, narrows focus on Duchenne

Biotech startup Locanabio has laid off 30% of its workforce, portending a limited scope going forward for the gene therapy developer, backed with more than $150 million since its 2019 unveiling.

Kat Lange

Out of UC San Diego scientist Gene Yeo and bankrolled by a who’s who of biotech investors, Locanabio’s initial ambitions included various neurodegenerative, neuromuscular and retinal diseases. The focus now is on Duchenne muscular dystrophy, specifically targeting exon 51, CFO Kat Lange told Endpoints News in an email.

Lange also confirmed to Endpoints the biotech has narrowed the pipeline and reduced headcount to 50 employees, with about two dozen let go, after reviewing finances and taking a magnifying glass to its portfolio to “streamline budget in the face of the current tight funding environment.”

A blistering winter for biotech — stretching about four quarters at this point — has been cited by…

