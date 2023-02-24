Salk Institute Professors Joanne Chory and Wolfgang Busch to speak at PlantACT!

LA JOLLA—PlantACT! Plants for Climate Action, a European initiative founded to unite plant science experts in the effort to mitigate climate change, will welcome Salk Professors Joanne Chory and Wolfgang Busch to an upcoming two-day event in New York City. The event, called Growing a Resilient Society and hosted by the University of Cologne New York Office and partners, will feature a free public panel discussion with Chory and an invite-only experts’ workshop research presentation by Busch.

“I am thrilled for plant researchers from around the world to come together and discuss solutions for addressing climate change,” says Chory, founding director of Salk’s Harnessing Plants Initiative (HPI), director of Salk’s Plant Molecular and Cellular Biology Laboratory, Howard Hughes Medical…

Click here to view original post