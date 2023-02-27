Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Operating Overview

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. NUPLAZID® delivered net sales of $136.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $517.2 million for the full year. The improvement was mainly driven by an increase in demand in the long-term care channel and retention of continuing patients across all channels. Overall demand in 2022 was relatively steady compared to the pre

Click here to view original post