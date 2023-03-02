Coastal Water Pollution Transfers to the Air in Sea Spray Aerosol and Reaches People on Land

New research led by Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego has confirmed that coastal water pollution transfers to the atmosphere in sea spray aerosol, which can reach people beyond just beachgoers, surfers, and swimmers.

