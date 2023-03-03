Chicago will be the home of a new $250M biotech research hub funded by a group led by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan — beating out fellow finalists San Diego and New York City for the project and positioning the city closer to its goal of becoming a top-tier life sciences player.
Click here to view original post
Foundation Led By Mark Zuckerberg And Priscilla Chan Selects Chicago For $250M Biotech Hub
Chicago will be the home of a new $250M biotech research hub funded by a group led by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan — beating out fellow finalists San Diego and New York City for the project and positioning the city closer to its goal of becoming a top-tier life sciences player.