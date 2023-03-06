Revelation Biosciences Inc. to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the 35th Annual Roth Conference

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #biotechnews–Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic-based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer James Rolke will participate in a fireside chat at the 35th Annual Roth Conference scheduled for March 12-14, 2023 to be held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California. Details regarding Revel

Click here to view original post