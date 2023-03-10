Researchers Extract First Layered Lake-Sediment Sample from Subglacial Antarctica

March 10, 2023 Mary Canady News Comments Off on Researchers Extract First Layered Lake-Sediment Sample from Subglacial Antarctica

For the first time, a team of researchers with the National Science Foundation-funded project Subglacial Antarctic Lakes Scientific Access (SALSA) has successfully extracted layered sediments from beneath the modern Antarctic ice sheet.

Click here to view original post