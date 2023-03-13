Ambrx Raises $78 Million and Completes its ATM Program

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ambrx Biopharma Inc., or Ambrx (NYSE: AMAM), today announced that it has completed net sales of approximately $78 million of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) pursuant to the Company’s at-the-market (“ATM”) program established on Aug 5, 2022, through Cowen and Company LLC (“TD Cowen”), acting as sales agent. The ATM program had an aggregate offering price of up to $80 million in gross proceeds. Through the utilization of the ATM, the Company has raised $78 million

