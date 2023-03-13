Carl Icahn takes proxy fight to Illumina: report

A proxy fight is brewing at Illumina as activist investor Carl Icahn readies for an argument that the DNA sequencer is costing shareholders billions by following through with its Grail purchase.

The Wall Street Journal reported late Sunday night that the billionaire wants to nominate three people to the board of Illumina, which the news outlet said would be sent in a letter to shareholders Monday. Illumina’s fourth-quarter revenue was down 10% from a year prior, the company disclosed in February. Competition for cheaper sequencing of a genome is also coming to the fore and as DNA sequencing rivals begin selling in the US.

The San Diego company recorded a $3.91 billion goodwill impairment charge on the Grail acquisition, Illumina said in its recent quarterly update. The deal ran into antitrust probes last summer.

Illumina’s valuation has cratered since the summer…

