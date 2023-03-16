Listen: SVB’s long biotech shadow, pushy AI algorithms, & Icahn v. Illumina

Is AI dictating patient care? What happens when your bank falls apart? And can Illumina endure some shareholder activism?

We cover all that and more this week on the 250th episode of “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. STAT reporter Bob Herman joins us to explain how treatment algorithms powered by artificial intelligence are being used more frequently by Medicare Advantage plans to deny claims, even when continued treatment is medically justified. We’ll also discuss the latest news in the life sciences, including the continued fallout of the run on Silicon Valley Bank, the return of Carl Icahn, and a long-awaited pharmaceutical megadeal.

