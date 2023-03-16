The Doctor is In: Meet California’s Next Wave of Dedicated Physicians

On Match Day, March 17, members of this year’s School of Medicine graduating class will discover where they will serve their residencies. The next generation of California physicians is nothing if not passionate about leading a new era in medicine.

