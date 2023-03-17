Gossamer stops enrollment on BTK inhibitor program, goes all in on PAH drug

Gossamer Bio is stopping enrollment on a Phase Ib/II trial of its BTK inhibitor in CNS lymphoma, it said in its annual report Friday morning.

The San Diego-based biotech said, “??Based upon the benefit / risk profile observed to date and a prioritization of resources to support the seralutinib program,” it decided to stop enrolling the trial of the BTK inhibitor known as GB5121. Next, Gossamer plans to discuss the available data with the trial’s data review committee, an independent panel of experts, to figure out next steps. The trial originally expected to enroll around 160 patients, according to a federal clinical trials database.

A number of Big Pharma companies have approved BTK inhibitors, starting with AbbVie and J&J’s blockbuster Imbruvica, which was first approved in 2013. Eli Lilly recently won approval for a different BTK inhibitor in mantle cell lymphoma…

