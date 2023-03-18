Connect Biopharma CBP-201 Atopic Dermatitis China Pivotal Study Showed Rapid Relief of Patient Symptoms

SAN DIEGO & TAICANG, China & SUZHOU, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) (Connect Biopharma or the Company), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing T cell-driven therapies to treat inflammatory diseases, announced that data from Stage 1 of the ongoing pivotal CBP-201 China trial in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) showed rapid relief from symptoms, as early as week one in some cases, and no efficacy plateau at Week 16. The stu

Click here to view original post