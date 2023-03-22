Clinicians Identify Buprenorphine “Spiking” In JAMA Psychiatry Study Supported by Millennium Health Researchers

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A JAMA Psychiatry study, led by Jarratt D. Pytell, MD, MHS, Department of Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine, and co-authored by Brendan Saloner, PhD, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Department of Health Policy and Management, and Millennium Health researchers calls attention to factors associated with patients who have urine drug test (UDT) samples suggestive of buprenorphine “ADD-IN” (commonly referred to as “spiking”). Buprenorphi

Click here to view original post