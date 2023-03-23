California Governor Gavin Newsom Visits UC San Diego’s Nimitz Marine Facility

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins stopped by UC San Diego’s Nimitz Marine Facility on Sunday, March 19 to highlight an innovative new California coastal research vessel in development.
