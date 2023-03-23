Darrell and Dorthy Ann Fanestil Establish Endowed Chair in Nephrology-Hypertension With $2M Gift

March 23, 2023

In 1968, Darrell Fanestil, MD, founded what has become the Division of Nephrology-Hypertension at UC San Diego Health. Fanestil and his wife, Dorthy Ann, have given $2 million establish a chair in the field, which will be held by Joachim H. Ix, MD.

