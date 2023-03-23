Schmidt Futures Fellows Seek to Expand Promise of AI in STEM Fields

March 23, 2023 Mary Canady News Comments Off on Schmidt Futures Fellows Seek to Expand Promise of AI in STEM Fields

ten UC San Diego postdoctoral scholars are applying artificial intelligence (AI) methods to their research in a range of fields thanks to support from the Eric and Wendy Schmidt AI in Science Postdoctoral Fellowship, a program of Schmidt Futures.

Click here to view original post