Vividion Therapeutics Promotes Matt Patricelli to Chief Scientific Officer

March 23, 2023 Mary Canady News Comments Off on Vividion Therapeutics Promotes Matt Patricelli to Chief Scientific Officer

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vividion Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company utilizing novel discovery technologies to unlock high value, traditionally undruggable targets with precision therapeutics for devastating cancers and immune disorders, and a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG, today announced that Matt Patricelli, Ph.D. has been promoted to Chief Scientific Officer. “I can’t think of a better leader for our discovery organization than Matt. He was t
Click here to view original post