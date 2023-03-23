Vividion Therapeutics Promotes Matt Patricelli to Chief Scientific Officer

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vividion Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company utilizing novel discovery technologies to unlock high value, traditionally undruggable targets with precision therapeutics for devastating cancers and immune disorders, and a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG, today announced that Matt Patricelli, Ph.D. has been promoted to Chief Scientific Officer. “I can’t think of a better leader for our discovery organization than Matt. He was t

Click here to view original post