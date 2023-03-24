Carl Icahn turns up heat on Illumina, claims board got extra insurance ahead of Grail merger

In a letter to shareholders, Icahn says Illumina’s board sought additional directors & officers protection before embarking on a “value destructive war with powerful antitrust regulators” by acquiring cancer test maker Grail for $7.1 billion.

