Enrollment Begins in FORESEE Clinical Trial Using Biocept’s CNSide™ to Evaluate Patients with Leptomeningeal Metastases

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, announces enrollment of the first patient in the FORESEE clinical trial with the Company’s proprietary cerebrospinal fluid assay CNSide (NCT05414123). This first patient was seen at the UT Southwestern Medical Center, one of the largest and most respected hospitals in the nation. The FORESEE trial is a multicenter, prospective clinical trial expected to enroll 40 p

Click here to view original post