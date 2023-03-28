Ferring closes key research site, letting go 89 workers in San Diego

In May, the Ferring Research Institute in San Diego will let all 89 of its employees go.

Led by SVP of global drug discovery and external innovation Araz Raoof, the institute works on small molecule and peptide drug discovery, as well as machine learning and artificial intelligence work to find new drug targets, according to Ferring’s website.

The Swiss biopharma notified its employees last week, per a California WARN notice, which was first reported by Fierce Biotech. Ferring refers to the center as its “global research arm and ideas incubator.” The drug developer’s pipeline includes work across reproductive medicine and maternal health, gastroenterology, urology and url-oncology.

The closure comes after two FDA approvals in the span of a few weeks in the last quarter of 2022, including a gene therapy for bladder cancer and a fecal-based drug implant for preventing the recurrence of C….

