Viking soars on early-stage weight loss data as it maps out PhII

Viking Therapeutics will enter the next phase of the GLP-1 weight loss race, as the small biotech touted early data showing its investigational drug led to a drop of as much as 6% more body weight than a placebo.

With research still in the beginning stages of human testing, Viking’s drug will require more fleshed-out data in a Phase II clinical trial, which the San Diego biotech said will start in the middle of this year. Viking hopes the data will help carve a slice of a market dominated by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, with Amgen on their heels and Altimmune trying to push forward despite displeasing investors last week. The companies are developing drugs that have caused a frenzy on social media, in Hollywood and in broader conversations about weight loss drugs and their…

