Biotech launched during Covid — for Covid — looks for strategic alternatives after antiviral fails PhII trial

A next-gen Covid-19 antiviral has flunked a Phase II test, forcing its developer to go into some serious soul searching.

The mid-stage readout was crucial for Pardes Biosciences, which embodied some of the hottest topics between 2020 and 2021: It launched at the height of the pandemic on the promise of delivering a pill to treat Covid-19, and later went public via a SPAC merger. Foresite, Gilead, RA Capital Management and Frazier Life Sciences helped bankroll the SPAC deal, which gave Pardes $250 million to work with.

But despite what it considered positive early data, Pardes’ pomotrelvir failed the primary endpoint in Phase II, as measured by the proportion of Covid-positive participants — all vaccinated and otherwise healthy — who go below the limit of detection for infectious SARS-CoV-2 on day 3 of treatment.

Chairman and CEO Tom Wiggans called the results “unexpected,” forcing the…

