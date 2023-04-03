Salk Institute receives $50 million from Hess Corporation to mitigate climate change through plant science

April 3, 2023

LA JOLLA—Hess Corporation is donating $50 million to the Salk Institute’s Campaign for Discovery: The Power of Science, a seven-year, $750 million comprehensive fundraising campaign to attract the people and build the technology and space necessary to accelerate critical research. This gift will specifically advance Salk’s Harnessing Plants Initiative—an effort to mitigate climate change by optimizing plants and supporting wetlands to increase capture of excess atmospheric carbon—and provide vital infrastructure for this work by establishing the new Hess Center for Plant Science.

The Salk Institute’s Harnessing Plants Initiative is an innovative, scalable, and bold approach to fighting climate change by optimizing a plant’s natural ability to capture and store carbon and adapt to diverse climate conditions.
