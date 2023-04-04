As market stays cold, biotechs continue to cut programs, trials and staff

April showers bring few dollars. Following the shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank, which many biotechs relied on, tough market conditions continue to batter the industry, forcing companies to make tough decisions.

The industry has been in this crunch for over a year now, putting more and more startups in survival mode. Facing shrinking cash reserves, another slate of biotech companies are laying off workers and winding down clinical programs, per annual reports released Monday and Tuesday.

Freeline stops work on Fabry gene therapy and cuts around 20 employees

Freeline Therapeutics will discontinue further work on its Fabry disease gene therapy and lay off 30% of its staff, according to its annual report Tuesday morning.

The UK biotech’s decision to stop development of the FLT190 program comes after another setback for the Fabry disease field. In February, the FDA placed a hold on 4D Molecular…

