Biodegradable Polymer System Offers New Hope for Treating Rheumatoid Arthritis

April 4, 2023 Mary Canady News, Syndication Comments Off on Biodegradable Polymer System Offers New Hope for Treating Rheumatoid Arthritis

A team led by engineers at the University of California San Diego has developed a biodegradable polymer system to treat rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune and inflammatory disease, by working in concert with the power of the human immune system.

Click here to view original post