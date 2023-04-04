Thermo Fisher set to shutter a site in New Jersey, lay off 100+ people

Biopharma industry manufacturer Thermo Fisher is closing the doors at one of its facilities in the Garden State.

With the shutdown comes the expected layoff of 113 employees at a facility in Princeton, NJ, according to a WARN report from New Jersey’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The report said the layoffs will go into effect on June 16. A Thermo Fisher spokesperson confirmed the site is closing, in an email to Endpoints News, but did not confirm the timing or the number of employees affected.

The site is responsible for biologics development and cell therapy services, the spokesperson said. They did not provide details on the reason for the shuttering but said the manufacturer “continuously evaluates its global operation to identify opportunities to improve efficiency and effectiveness in meeting our customers’ needs.”

The Thermo Fisher spokesperson added: