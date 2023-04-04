Transgene to Host KOL Webinar on TG4050: an Individualized Cancer Vaccine for the Treatment of HPV-Negative Head & Neck Cancers

STRASBOURG, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #HBV–Regulatory News: TRANSGENE (Paris:TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announces that it will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 12:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm CET. The KOL webinar will provide insights on TG4050 from expert medical oncologist Professor Christian Ottensmeier, MD, PhD, FRCP (University of Liverpool, La Jolla Institute for Immunology)

Click here to view original post