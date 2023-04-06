Listen: Illumina’s boardroom intrigue, the next big Alzheimer’s readout, & J&J’s creative lawyers

Is Illumina the Disney of biotech? Does the Texas two-step work after all? And can you ever really go home again?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Our colleague Matthew Herper joins us for a deep dive into Illumina, explaining how the biggest company in genome sequencing lost the faith of shareholders and painted itself into a corner. We’ll also discuss the latest news in the life sciences, including a look at what’s ahead in biotech for the second quarter of the year, and why Johnson & Johnson investors are happy the company is proposing to part with $9 billion.

