Certis Oncology Solutions Launches Predictive Analytics Platform

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #ArtificialIntelligence–Certis Oncology Solutions (“Certis”), a precision oncology and translational science company focused on combining functional assays and artificial intelligence to advance personalized medicine, today announced the launch of CertisAI™, a new predictive medicine platform that utilizes big data, statistical algorithms, and machine learning to predict drug efficacy based on gene expression biomarkers. This pan-cancer solution can accelerate drug discovery and companion d

