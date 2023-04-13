Esteemed Science Fiction Writer to Close Out 2022-2023 UC San Diego Library Author Talk Series

The University of California San Diego Library’s Author Talk Series is concluding its third consecutive year of programming on April 17 with internationally-acclaimed author and prominent UC San Diego alum, Kim Stanley Robinson ’74, PhD ’82.

