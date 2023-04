SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (OTCQB: EVFM), the maker of Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), today announced the appointment of Ivy Zhang as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Secretary, effective April 13, 2023. Reporting to…

Click here to view original post